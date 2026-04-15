Dominican Republic to host Bike Kite Fest 2026 at Playa Buen Hombre

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is set to host Bike Kite Fest 2026, a groundbreaking festival that blends sports, music, and culture, from May 30 to June 7 at Playa Buen Hombre. Organized by Cibao Atlántico and Uveros Village, the event aims to position this coastal destination as one of the world’s top kitesurfing hotspots.

The festival will open with a 100-kilometer cycling race leading to the beach, followed by a high-level Big Air kitesurfing competition judged by the Global Kitesports Association. International stars such as Mikaili Sol and Lorenzo Casati will compete alongside Dominican athletes, with cash prizes of up to $7,000, boosting the event’s global appeal.

Beyond the competitions, Bike Kite Fest 2026 will offer live music, beach experiences, and accommodations for more than 2,000 campers, including food and local gastronomy. The festival also integrates community-driven activities such as domino tournaments, volleyball, and kite flying, creating a unique cultural experience while driving tourism, investment, and economic growth in the northern region of the country.