Tourist from India disappears in Punta Cana after beach walk

Punta Cana—A Hindu tourist named Sudhiksha Konanki has been missing since Thursday, March 6, in the morning, when she went out for a walk along the beach in the company of five people.

The young woman is staying at the Riu República hotel in the Arena Gorda area. The Riu Hotels & Resorts hotel chain said in a statement that it is collaborating with the authorities to find Sudhiksha’s whereabouts.

“At Riu Hotels we are deeply concerned about the disappearance of one of our guests, who has not been seen since the early hours of this morning. From the moment his absence was reported we have been working closely with local authorities, including the Police and Navy, to carry out a thorough search,” the hotel chain explained.

Riu Hotels also indicated that support is being provided to the authorities in the search and an emergency protocol has been activated to ensure that all necessary measures are taken. In addition, they have enabled an internal communication channel so that the employees of the five hotels in the Punta Cana destination who have relevant information can share it with the hotel or the authorities.