A trough will generate downpours and thunderstorms across much of the country this Sunday.

The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) reported this Sunday that weather conditions in the country will be influenced by a trough, bringing rain starting in the early morning hours and heavier downpours in the afternoon across several provinces.

During the morning, increasing cloud cover is expected, accompanied by scattered showers, especially in Santiago Rodríguez, Montecristi, and Puerto Plata.

By the afternoon, rainfall is expected to increase due to the combination of the trough and daytime warming.

Significant cloud cover is expected, leading to moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and wind gusts, extending into the early evening in provinces such as Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, Sánchez Ramírez, Duarte, Hermanas Mirabal, María Trinidad Sánchez, Espaillat, as well as other locations in the north and the border region.

Warning for risk of urban flooding

Given these conditions, the National Forecast Center of Indomet has issued alerts and weather advisories in several provinces due to the risk of urban flooding, rising river and stream levels, and possible landslides.

For Greater Santo Domingo, scattered clouds are expected for most of the day, though occasional cloud cover cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures will remain hot, with lows between 22 °C and 23 °C and highs between 29 °C and 31 °C.

The agency also indicated that these conditions will persist in the coming days, with the trough generating rain and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon, and therefore recommends that the public stay tuned to official bulletins.