Government unveils renovated Gymnastics Pavilion for 2026 Games

Santo Domingo.- Vice President Raquel Peña and Housing Minister Víctor “Ito” Bisonó officially inaugurated the fully renovated Gymnastics Pavilion at Parque del Este, a key venue for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo. The project delivers modern, world-class facilities designed to meet international standards, reinforcing the country’s readiness for the regional event.

Authorities highlighted that the renovation, completed on schedule, ensures optimal conditions for athletes and spectators. Sports Minister Kelvin Cruz confirmed the venue meets all technical requirements, noting that preparations are on track with less than 100 days before the games. Organizing Committee president José P. Monegro described the pavilion as one of the most advanced in the region.

The upgrade, with an investment of over RD$260 million, includes expanded competition and warm-up areas, seating for more than 3,600 spectators, modern amenities, and advanced technology systems. Beyond the games, officials emphasized the pavilion will serve as a long-term legacy for sports development and youth training in the country.