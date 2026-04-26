Government highlights record production: “The Dominican Republic is the largest rice producer in the Caribbean and Central America”

President Luis Abinader today led the start of the 2026 rice harvest in Bonao, along with the Minister of Agriculture, Francisco Oliverio Espaillat, in an event that highlighted the implementation of a model based on mechanization, technological innovation, and a new genetic base for the crop.

During the event, authorities highlighted that this new production approach seeks to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen the sustainability of the national rice sector, with a direct impact on the country’s food security.

The Minister of Agriculture stated that the Dominican Republic has consolidated its position as the largest rice producer in the Caribbean and Central America, surpassing the region’s total production.

He indicated that the country currently has more than 5 million quintals of rice in stock, not including ongoing production, which guarantees the supply of the national market.

Oliverio Espaillat stated that by the end of March, 1.4 million tareas had been planted, while yields in the first harvested areas exceeded 5.44 quintals of white rice per tarea.

In 2025, national production reached 14.78 million quintals, equivalent to more than 1 million metric tons.

“Rice is not just a crop; it is stability, food security, and a guarantee of peace of mind for the Dominican people,” the official stated.

Innovation, mechanization, and new genetics

The event included the presentation of advances in agricultural mechanization, including the use of drones, satellite land leveling, mechanized planting, and modern equipment to optimize production in different rice-growing areas of the country.

A new variety of rice, developed after more than a decade of research, was also introduced, with higher yields of whole grains and resistance to weeds, which will help reduce costs and improve productivity.

These projects are implemented with support from international organizations and aim to transform the production model towards more efficient and sustainable practices.

Rice sector highlights Government support.

The president of the National Federation of Rice Producers (Fenarroz), Marco Rodríguez, praised the policies supporting the sector, including fertilizer subsidies, promotion of certified seeds, and defense of national production.

He also highlighted the pledging program as a key mechanism to guarantee producer profitability and fair prices for consumers.

For his part, the president of the Dominican Association of Rice Factories (Adofa), Gerardo Suero, described the start of the harvest as a ” triple victory,” highlighting food sovereignty, the leadership of the Government, and the technical expertise incorporated in agricultural management.

The leader stressed that rice has become a pillar of social stability in the country, especially during times of international crisis.

Food security as a central focus

Authorities agreed that strengthening the rice sector is key to ensuring national food security, noting that the country produces around 90% of the rice it consumes.