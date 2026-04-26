Sake imports surge in the Dominican Republic during the first quarter of 2026

The imported volume of that Japanese beverage is equivalent to just 0.2% of the rum market

Sake imports in the Dominican Republic have skyrocketed during the first quarter of this year, according to the alcoholic beverage and cigarette bulletins of the General Directorate of Customs (DGA).

The entity reported that the import of this beverage of Japanese origin increased from 2,255.94 liters in January 2026 to 3,376.62 liters in February, and to 12,558.60 liters in March of the current year.

Although the DGA does not highlight the reasons for the increase, the growth occurs in a context of greater interest in Asian gastronomy in the country, with a presence in restaurants, as well as a greater demand for international drinks.

Sake nihonshu, as it is popularly known in Japan, is a native beverage of that country that has up to approximately 15% alcohol, made from fermented rice, water, yeast, and koji fungus.

It can be served hot or cold and is available in liquor stores , supermarkets, or Japanese restaurants .

Circe Almánzar, spokesperson for the Dominican Association of Rum Producers (Adopron), points out that the increase in imports reflects a niche market and does not constitute significant competition for the local alcoholic beverage industry.

Almánzar explains that the imported volume of that Japanese beverage is only 0.2% of the rum market, so its impact on national consumption is minimal .

“It’s a 500% increase, from almost 1,000 liters to 10,000 liters . Percentage-wise it’s a lot, but in volume it’s still small,” he points out.

The businesswoman argues that this behavior could be due to a one-off import intended to cover demand for an entire year, a specific event, or the supply of specialized restaurants.

” Sake is a very niche drink. It is generally consumed in Japanese restaurants or at events related to that culture,” he says.

However, it considers it important to monitor international consumption trends, as many beverages are gaining ground, driven by aspirational factors and global trends.

He cites tequila as an example: its growth began as a trend and later consolidated across different markets.

A drink not commonly consumed by Dominicans

Unlike other beverages that are in high demand during holidays like Christmas or Easter, sake is not a seasonal product. Its consumer base is specific, consisting of people already familiar with the drink from travel, curious individuals eager to explore new flavors, or the Asian community residing in the country.

” People who buy sake have already drunk it, know it, or want to give it as a gift to someone who knows it,” explains a representative of a wine and spirits store in the country.

It points out that the main obstacle to its widespread adoption is a lack of knowledge about the product and how to consume it.

Sake is versatile. In the Dominican Republic, the largest consumer of sake is Asian, specifically Japanese, but Dominicans have not yet incorporated it into their regular repertoire, preferring traditional options such as whiskey, tequila, or wine.

Sake performance in 2025

In January 2025, 135 liters of sake were imported, rising to 639 in February and to 1,899 in March of that year.

External purchases of sake recorded an absolute increase of 10,659.60 liters in the first quarter of 2026, rising from 1,899 liters in the same period of 2025 to 12,558.60 liters between January and March of this year.

On the other hand, at the close of 2025, sake imports stood at approximately 28,805.86 liters, while in 2024 they increased to 36,741.56, for an absolute variation of 7,935.7 liters.