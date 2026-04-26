The government will inaugurate the new Sosúa beach vendors’ plaza this Monday, April 27.

Sosúa, Puerto Plata. – The inauguration of the new Sosúa Beach Vendors Plaza will take place this Monday, April 27th, at 11:00 a.m., in an event led by President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado.

The event will take place in the same square, located in the vicinity of Sosúa Beach, and will include the participation of authorities, merchants, and members of the community.

According to the announcement from the Sosúa Beach Vendors Association, the event marks the opening of “a new space for our people,” aimed at strengthening order, organization, and coexistence within the tourist destination.

“On behalf of the Sosúa Beach Vendors Association, we invite the entire town and all beachgoers to the inauguration of our plaza,” the announcement stated.

The project is part of the Government’s efforts to reclaim public spaces as part of a comprehensive transformation project that seeks to reorganize commercial activity and improve the experience for both visitors and residents.

Minister David Collado has indicated that this intervention not only involves infrastructure, but also the solution of social problems, the organization of the environment, and the dignification of the vendors in the area.

This project is part of the national development strategy under the concept of “Tourism that transforms”, promoting more organized, safe, and attractive destinations.

Under the community motto “Together we make Sosúa a better place for everyone,” a large turnout of citizens is expected at this handover ceremony.

In that context, InfoENN – El Nuevo Norte will provide special coverage of the inauguration and the community’s reactions to this important project.