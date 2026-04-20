Dominican Republic to host WorldSkills Americas 2026 Assembly in Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- The Dominican Republic will host the WorldSkills Americas 2026 General Assembly, a major international event that will bring together delegations from 25 countries and position the nation as a regional leader in technical and vocational training. The meeting will take place from April 20 to 24 in Punta Cana, with the National Institute of Technical and Professional Training leading the organization.

The assembly will gather representatives from WorldSkills International, government officials, training experts, and key stakeholders in workforce development. According to Maira Morla Pineda, the event aims to strengthen international cooperation and promote the development of technical skills across the Americas.

Key topics on the agenda include the future of vocational education, strategies to improve employability, and initiatives to boost competitiveness in the labor market. The event will also provide a platform for collaboration among countries and the adoption of policies that will shape technical training programs in the region.

The participation of public institutions, private sector leaders, and labor organizations highlights the Dominican Republic’s tripartite training model, reinforcing its role as a benchmark for skills development and workforce innovation in Latin America.