Movies and Popcorn: Ideal for Saturday afternoon when the heaviest rains are expected

Port-au-Prince, Haiti.- At least 12 people have died in northwestern Haiti after three days of heavy rainfall, according to the Civil Protection Directorate. The storms have caused widespread destruction, flooding hundreds of homes and raising concerns that conditions could worsen as rainfall continues.

The agricultural sector has also been severely affected, with crops destroyed and livestock swept away by floodwaters, prompting local authorities to request urgent support from the central government.

Meanwhile, a cold front currently over Puerto Rico could bring additional rain to several Haitian regions, including the North, Northeast, Northwest, Grand’Anse, and Southeast, according to the National Weather Service.