IDAC unveils flight simulator at Cibao 2026 Book and Culture Fair

Santiago.- The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) has introduced a flight simulator at the Cibao 2026 Regional Book and Culture Fair, taking place from April 19 to 26 at the Gran Teatro del Cibao.

The interactive experience is provided by the Higher Academy of Aeronautical Sciences (ASCA), IDAC’s training division, allowing visitors to simulate basic cockpit operations and gain hands-on insight into pilot functions. The simulator is typically used for introductory training, procedural practice, and instrument familiarization in aeronautical education.

In addition to the simulation, attendees can learn about ASCA’s technical programs and continuing education opportunities. The initiative aims to spark interest in aviation careers—especially among students and young people—while bringing aeronautical knowledge closer to the public during the fair.