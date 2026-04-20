Dominican Republic signs agreement to improve tourist guide services

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Tourism (MITUR) signed an agreement with the country’s tourist guide sector to improve training, safety, and service quality for international visitors. The deal was formalized by Tourism Minister David Collado and Samuel De La Rosa Figueroa, head of the Association of Tourist Guides (ASOGUITURD).

The agreement aims to strengthen the role of tour guides by modernizing accreditation processes. Measures include eliminating outdated categories and introducing a system based on academic credentials, professional registration, and skills validation. It also establishes digital controls requiring tour operators to use only certified guides.

Additionally, the pact sets operational standards such as territorial limits and maximum group sizes based on language and excursion type, ensuring better service quality and protection for both tourists and formal providers. Officials and industry representatives highlighted the initiative as a step toward enhancing the Dominican Republic’s tourism experience and professionalism in the sector.