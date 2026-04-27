Puntacana International School hosts 12th edition of Model United Nations conference

Punta Cana.- Puntacana International School hosted the twelfth edition of the Puntacana Model United Nations (PMUN) over two days, bringing together about 320 students from grades 7 through 12 to strengthen leadership, diplomacy, and critical-thinking skills through experiential learning.

Held under the theme “Social Impact: Human Rights and Society,” the event included participants from PCIS and seven invited schools across the region. Students took on diplomatic roles and debated global issues through 12 committees, including the United Nations Security Council, ECOSOC, and human rights and disarmament groups, with sessions conducted in both English and Spanish.

Before the conference, students completed workshops focused on research, negotiation, and public speaking. This year’s PMUN was led by student secretary general Ana Cristina Medina, supported by vice secretaries Sarah Abou and Alejandro D’Oleo, and featured a guest presentation by lawyer Mónica Melo. Since its launch, PMUN has served as a platform for promoting global awareness, responsible leadership, and academic development among young participants.