Abinader inaugurates Bajo Yuna Road Circuit connecting Duarte and María Trinidad Sánchez

Duarte.- President Luis Abinader inaugurated the Bajo Yuna Road Circuit, a more than 49-kilometer project connecting the provinces of Duarte Province and María Trinidad Sánchez Province. The new roadway improves access between previously isolated communities while supporting the transport of agricultural products such as rice and cocoa.

Built by the Ministry of Public Works and Communications, the circuit includes 42.8 kilometers of main roadway and 6.2 kilometers of internal roads. It connects communities including La Reforma, Las Coles, La Jagua, El Jobo, and La Garza to major routes such as the Juan Pablo Segundo Highway and the Nagua–Samaná road, improving access to healthcare, education, and markets for more than 20,000 residents directly.

During the inauguration, Public Works Minister Eduardo Estrella highlighted the project’s role in boosting agricultural logistics, particularly for rice production. Officials also noted that the flood-prone area required drainage and climate-resilient infrastructure to ensure year-round accessibility. Community leaders praised the road circuit for reducing transportation barriers, increasing productivity, and promoting economic development across the Lower Yuna region.