New York Mets open new training facility in Boca Chica

Boca Chica.- The New York Mets have inaugurated a cutting-edge player development facility in Boca Chica, aimed at training young international baseball prospects and strengthening the team’s global talent pipeline.

The new complex, valued at nearly US$10 million, is designed for players aged 16 to 18 who sign as international amateurs. It features a 10,000-square-foot gym and nutrition center, a 16,900-square-foot agility field, upgraded training rooms with recovery areas, expanded batting cages, classrooms for education, and residential suites for athletes—creating a fully integrated high-performance environment.

Team officials say the facility addresses a key gap in player development. Many prospects in the Dominican Republic lack access to elite training resources, and this investment aims to accelerate their physical and professional growth. The project is part of a broader infrastructure strategy led by team owners Steve Cohen and Alex Cohen, which also includes a US$60 million upgrade to the Mets’ complex in Florida.

Beyond development, the facility is expected to boost recruitment of top international talent, positioning the Mets as a leading destination for young players. It will also serve current professionals during the offseason, reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s role as a key hub for baseball talent and innovation.

Information from: Mlb.com