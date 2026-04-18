Residential construction is growing unstoppably in Punta Cana

Far from slowing down, real estate projects are accelerating in an already overloaded area like Punta Cana/Bávaro.

Residential tourism is booming in the Dominican Republic’s top tourist destination, with no end in sight and demand remaining moderately high.

The launch of residential developments with a high number of units is frequently announced, some in third-line locations that no one would imagine.

The most recent publicized project is a Spanish development group located behind Almacenes Unidos, with around 900 apartments and a 100-room hotel.

The latest development groups to arrive at the aforementioned tourist destination are mostly of Spanish origin, and their owners are convinced that their products are unique.

These developers are ignoring expert advice to freeze their residential projects for now, given the oversupply in Punta Cana/Bávaro and the East Zone in general.

According to reliable sources, the number of housing developments planned for the short term is around 30,000, including apartments and villas. Some consider this figure even higher.

Of all the projects, the most ambitious and striking is undoubtedly Larimar‘s, given that they plan to build some 10,000 homes in a place far from the beach and the center, and which is also difficult to access because you have to go through Verón.

The area is growing rapidly, but the increase in housing is not being matched by the development of road infrastructure and other infrastructure necessary for such a large-scale project. Worryingly, demand is stagnating.