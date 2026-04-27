Dominican Republic maintains global leadership in premium cigar production and exports, says Intabaco Director

The director of the Tobacco Institute of the Dominican Republic, Iván Hernández Guzmán, said the Dominican Republic continues to hold a leading position in the global premium cigar industry, supported by strong production and export figures.

According to Hernández Guzmán, the country produces more than 196 million handmade cigars annually, exporting most of them to 148 countries, with the United States remaining its main trading partner. He shared the information during the Premium Cigar Association convention, PCA 26: Back in the Big Easy, held in New Orleans.

The official highlighted that Dominican premium cigars are internationally recognized for their artisanal craftsmanship, aging process, flavor, aroma, and tobacco variety. The country cultivates premium tobacco types such as Olor Dominicano, Piloto Cubano, and San Vicente, which support a broad manufacturing sector that includes companies like La Aurora, General Cigar Dominicana, and La Flor Dominicana. Dominican producers also used the convention to promote their products and strengthen international market presence.