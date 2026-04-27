Abinader inaugurates RD$281 million highway project in Las Gordas, Nagua

The project, built by the Dominican Hydroelectric Generation Company with an investment exceeding RD$281 million, benefits communities including Los Memisos, Mata Bonita, Los Guayabitos, and Las Catalinas, while also improving access to the Rosa Julia de la Cruz (Boba) hydroelectric plant. The construction included paving, drainage systems, culverts, curbs, signage, speed bumps, and slope protection to improve safety and traffic flow.

During the inauguration, EGEHID administrator Rafael Salazar said the project aligns with government efforts to support vulnerable communities by improving emergency access, transportation to schools, and agricultural productivity. Local leaders and residents highlighted the road’s role in boosting connectivity, reducing isolation, and strengthening development in rural areas of the province.