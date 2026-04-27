AEI welcomes approval of real estate intermediation law

Santo Domingo.- The Association of Real Estate Agents and Companies of the Dominican Republic welcomed the Senate’s first-reading approval of a bill regulating real estate intermediation, describing it as an important step toward improving transparency, legal certainty, and trust in the Dominican real estate market.

AEI president Alberto Bogaert thanked the Senate of the Dominican Republic for supporting the proposal, noting that the legislation aims to protect investors and families purchasing property. He said the measure reflects years of collaboration and consensus within the organized real estate sector.

The bill now moves to the next legislative stages, including a second reading, before possible final approval. The AEI said it remains committed to working with authorities and industry stakeholders to help develop a balanced legal framework that promotes professionalism, ethics, and stronger institutional oversight in real estate brokerage.