Travel Adventure Network strengthens expansion plans in Cap Cana

Travel Adventure Network combines travel content, commerce, and community to connect travelers with experience-driven destinations. Its hotel division, TAN Resorts, features properties focused on adventure, nature, and lifestyle experiences. The flagship location, TAN Resorts Marina Cap Cana, serves as a key base for regional expansion, offering accommodations, dining, pools, and access to Juanillo Beach within Cap Cana.

At the same time, Enjoy Hospitality Group is advancing TAN Villas and Country Club, a residential and hospitality concept designed to enhance community living and guest experiences. The expansion aims to improve property value, introduce professional hotel management, and position the Dominican Republic as a strategic hub for Caribbean tourism development.