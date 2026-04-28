Dominican government reinforces efforts to eradicate child labor

Santo Domingo.- Labor Minister Eddy Olivares Ortega reaffirmed the Dominican government’s commitment to eliminating child labor through stronger prevention, monitoring, and protection measures nationwide. The Ministry of Labor plans to expand its specialized team of psychologists, social workers, lawyers, and translators over the next six months to improve detection and intervention efforts across the country.

Authorities also highlighted prevention programs led by the Directorate for the Eradication of Child Labor, which carried out 138 DARSE workshops that reached more than 6,300 people—well above initial targets. Inspections continue to focus on agricultural sectors such as sugar cane, rice, bananas, tomatoes, coffee, and cocoa, where labor monitoring is considered a priority.

In 2025, more than 5,000 inspections were conducted in agricultural areas, while nearly 2,000 were completed during the first quarter of 2026. Although no child labor cases were identified last year, two cases involving minors in Azua and Higüey were detected this year, prompting immediate action that included school reintegration, family support, awareness programs, and coordination with public institutions. Officials emphasized that ongoing national cooperation remains key to protecting children’s rights and preventing labor exploitation.