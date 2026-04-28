Abinader ranks fourth in Latin American presidential approval ranking

Santo Domingo.- A recent survey by CB Consultora Opinión Pública ranks Luis Abinader as the fourth highest-rated president in Latin America, with a 57.3% approval rating and 39.6% disapproval during his second term. The ranking places him among the region’s most favorably viewed leaders.

The list is led by Nayib Bukele with 70.1% approval, followed by Claudia Sheinbaum at 69.8% and Rodrigo Chaves at 59.5%. Behind Abinader is Bolivian leader Rodrigo Paz, who recorded 52.9% approval.

Mid-table rankings include Daniel Ortega, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, José Antonio Kast, and Santiago Peña. Lower approval levels were reported for leaders such as Gustavo Petro, Bernardo Arévalo, Javier Milei, and Daniel Noboa. At the bottom of the ranking appear Delcy Rodríguez and Peru’s interim president José María Balcázar.

The survey was conducted between April 13 and 18, 2026, across 18 Latin American countries, gathering more than 40,000 responses. It reported a 95% confidence level and a margin of error between ±1.9% and 2.2%.