Government assumes medical expenses after crash linked to presidential escort

Santo Domingo.- The head of the Presidential Security Corps (CUSEP), Major General Jimmy Arias, said a civilian injured in a traffic accident involving a vehicle from the presidential advance team is receiving treatment at the Bournigal Clinic in Puerto Plata, with medical expenses to be covered by the government under instructions from President Luis Abinader.

Arias explained that two injured soldiers were airlifted to Cedimat in Santo Domingo for specialized care, while doctors decided to keep the injured civilian in Puerto Plata for treatment. The accident occurred Monday morning on the Maimón–Puerto Plata highway as members of the presidential advance team traveled to an official event in the province.

The collision involved an official escort vehicle and a civilian car, leaving two members of the presidential security team and one civilian injured.