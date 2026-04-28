Spanish Foreign Minister arrives in Dominican Republic for official visit

Santo Domingo.- On behalf of Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, Deputy Minister of Bilateral Foreign Policy Francisco A. Caraballo welcomed Spain’s Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, to the Dominican Republic on Monday for an official visit.

The Spanish delegation was received alongside Dominican Ambassador to Spain Tony Raful and Spain’s ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Lorea Arribalzaga. During the visit, Álvarez and Albares are scheduled to hold a working meeting followed by a joint press conference to discuss the outcomes of their talks.

The trip comes in response to the meeting both foreign ministers held in Madrid in May 2025 and aims to advance previously agreed commitments. The Dominican Republic and Spain continue to maintain longstanding diplomatic ties and cooperation in areas of shared interest through ongoing institutional dialogue.