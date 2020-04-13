Stay Home, do NOT gather, and mind the curfew! Deaths from COVID-19 rise to 177 in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, reported on Monday that the number of people killed by the coronavirus in the country increased to 177, while the confirmed cases amounted to 3,167.

Compared to yesterday, the number of deceased people increased by four, while the death rate is 6 percent.

The deceased had a history of chronic diseases such as diabetes, bronchial asthma, lung disease, kidney failure, and tobacco use.