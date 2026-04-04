Child with special needs is abandoned in front of a foundation in Sosúa

Sosúa, Puerto Plata. — An incident that has generated consternation in the community occurred this Saturday, after a child with apparent special needs was abandoned in front of the Grano de Mostaza foundation, located in the Cangrejo sector, in Sosúa.

The child, identified only as “Juancito,” is nonverbal and exhibits signs of a special condition, according to community members. His full identity, origin, and nationality are currently unknown, as he was not carrying any documents, and no one has claimed custody.

According to information obtained by InfoENN – El Nuevo Norte, the child was left near the school without prior notice. The situation prompted residents of the area, along with the president of the neighborhood association, Pura Adamis, to intervene immediately to assist.

The child was taken to a small nearby park, where neighbors offered him food and basic care while notifying the authorities.

Minutes later, agents from the National Police arrived at the scene and are expected to begin an investigation to determine who abandoned the child and what his origin is.

The Mustard Seed Foundation, which assists children with special needs, operates with a limited capacity of approximately 40 children, and therefore currently has no available spaces. According to community members, the admissions process requires prior evaluation and a waiting list, which complicates immediate placement in this case.

Residents expressed concern about the child’s situation, noting that the abandonment highlights the need for greater intervention by authorities in cases of child vulnerability.

It is expected that within the next few hours, the competent authorities will determine the child’s fate and activate the appropriate protocols to ensure his protection.