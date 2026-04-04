Alarm: Children as young as 11 years old were among the 145 people intoxicated by alcohol during Holy Week.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported in its most recent report, corresponding to this Holy Saturday, that 145 people have been treated for alcohol poisoning, including three minors, aged between 11 and 17 years old.

The agency also reported that 86 people have received assistance for food poisoning during the holiday.

About the operation

The COE recalled that the operation “Conscience for Life, Holy Week 2026” began on Thursday, April 2, by order of President Luis Abinader.

This deployment includes a road safety and prevention device that remains active from 2:00 p.m. that day and will extend until Sunday, April 5, at 6:00 p.m., when the operation concludes.