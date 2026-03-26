Noelia Castillo: young woman’s legal battle for euthanasia in Spain

The case of 25-year-old Spaniard Noelia Castillo Ramos reaches its final chapter this Thursday, when she is scheduled to receive euthanasia after a prolonged legal battle that has drawn national and international attention in Spain. Her request, first made at age 23, became one of the most emblematic cases since the country approved its euthanasia law in 2021.

Noelia’s path to this moment was marked by years of personal trauma and deteriorating health. After a difficult childhood and multiple episodes of abuse, her life changed drastically in October 2022 when she survived a suicide attempt following a gang rape. The fall left her paraplegic and in chronic pain. In April 2024, she formally requested euthanasia, and her case was unanimously approved months later by the Catalan Guarantee and Evaluation Commission. However, the process was halted after her father filed a legal appeal, arguing concerns over her mental health.

What followed was a complex two-year legal dispute that reached multiple judicial levels, including the High Court of Justice of Catalonia, the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court, and ultimately the European Court of Human Rights. All ruled in favor of allowing the procedure, affirming her legal right to a dignified death despite continued opposition from her father, supported by an ultra-Catholic group.

Throughout the process, Noelia consistently reaffirmed her decision, stating publicly that she could no longer endure the physical pain and emotional suffering. Psychological evaluations indicated worsening distress, intensified by the prolonged legal proceedings. Her case has sparked widespread debate in Spain, particularly because she is young and not terminally ill, raising broader questions about autonomy, mental health, and the limits of legal intervention in end-of-life decisions.

After exhausting all legal avenues, the procedure was finally authorized. Noelia Castillo Ramos is set to receive euthanasia this Thursday, closing a case that has tested the ethical, legal, and human boundaries of Spain’s euthanasia law.