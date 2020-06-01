Dispelling doubts about flights to and from the Dominican Republic

Elias Corporan, public relations officer for the Dominican consulate in New York, reported that 5 charter or ferry flights have been made through the entity to repatriate stranded Dominicans.

Likewise, he reported that it is being managed with the Dominican Government and the Ministry of Public Health to make two weekly flights in the remainder of the month, in order to be able to return the Dominicans who are still stranded in the US to the DR, when interviewed by the announcer Brea-Frank.

In addition, he explained that from July 2 the borders will be open, and the flow of normal flights from the US to the Dominican Republic will begin.