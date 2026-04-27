Dominican Republic and Hungary advance air transport cooperation agreements

The negotiation process moved forward during a meeting held April 27 at the headquarters of the Civil Aviation Board, where officials worked on a memorandum of understanding as a preliminary step toward signing a formal Air Services Agreement. The proposed framework would allow airlines greater flexibility to determine routes, flight frequencies, and fares based on market demand.

The Dominican delegation was led by Héctor Porcella, while the Hungarian side was headed by Dr. Máté Lőwinger of the Hungarian Civil Aviation Authority. Authorities said the initiative builds on technical discussions dating back to 2019 and reflects growing travel demand between the two countries. According to Central Bank data, about 52,000 Hungarian visitors traveled to the Dominican Republic between 2019 and February 2026, highlighting potential for expanded tourism, trade, and investment ties.