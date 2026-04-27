Abinader and Collado inaugurate revamped Sosúa waterfront and vendor plaza

Sosúa.- President Luis Abinader and Tourism Minister David Collado inaugurated the renovated Sosúa beachfront and a new vendor plaza, a project completed with an investment of more than RD$568 million aimed at revitalizing one of the north coast’s key tourist destinations.

The development spans approximately 15,000 square meters and includes 79 commercial spaces distributed across seven terrace levels designed to integrate with the surrounding environment. The plaza features 57 food-related businesses, 16 artisan and souvenir shops, two bars, and four smaller kiosks, creating a modern commercial area for visitors and local entrepreneurs.

The project also added public amenities such as a community park, outdoor gym, rest areas, and public restrooms. Vendor spaces were equipped with appliances and furnishings to support daily operations. During the inauguration, Abinader described the initiative as a renewal for Sosúa, while Collado said the transformation strengthens the destination’s tourism appeal for both domestic and international visitors. Representatives of the vendors’ association praised the project and highlighted the transparency of the process.