Dominican Republic is Lat-Am’s 2nd most vaccinated

Santo Domingo.- While COVID-19 indicators in the country reflect a downward trend, President Abinader affirmed Sun. that the Dominican Republic ranks second in the advancement of vaccination in Latin America, only behind Chile.

“In this week that we are already placing ourselves at number two in Latin America, after Chile, in terms of vaccinated,” he said.

During the supervision of a vaccination drive at a school in the National District, Abinader assured that with the vaccines that will arrive between now and April, the second dose will be guaranteed for all those immunized.

In the school, about 500 people, including teaching and administrative personnel, were inoculated, in order to prepare teachers for the present and semi-present start of classes.