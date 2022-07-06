COVID-19 July 6, 2022 | 12:19 pm

Gov. reports zero Covid deaths; 967 new cases

Santo Domingo.- After carrying out 10,455 tests to identify covid-19, the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) registered 967 new cases of the disease yesterday.
In the epidemiological bulletin, the agency said that daily positivity stood at 21.70 percent, that of the last four weeks at 13.82, and that active cases rose to 4,664.
He stated that no new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 4,383, and the fatality rate at 0.72 percent.
1 Comment
alfredo
July 6, 2022 1:48 pm

Covid is down and out as far as a fatality…but some politicians and powerful individuals are disappointed that the fear factor is no longer working…jjj

