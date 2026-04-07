COE expands weather alerts as heavy rains continue across Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center reported that three provinces are now under yellow alert, while 12 others and the National District remain under green alert due to ongoing rainfall caused by a trough and moist east-southeast winds.

Provinces under yellow alert include Monseñor Nouel, San José de Ocoa, and San Cristóbal. Meanwhile, green alerts are in effect for areas such as Santo Domingo, Santiago, Puerto Plata, La Vega, La Altagracia, and Duarte, among others.

According to the Dominican Institute of Meteorology, rains of varying intensity are affecting multiple regions and are expected to continue with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and possible hail in several provinces.

Authorities urged the public to avoid crossing rivers, streams, and ravines with high water levels and to stay away from recreational water areas in provinces under alert, in order to prevent accidents.