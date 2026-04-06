Dominican Republic sees 14.8% increase in tourist arrivals during Holy Week

Santo Domingo.- David Collado reported that the Dominican Republic welcomed 223,328 tourists during Holy Week, marking a 14.8% increase compared to the same period last year. The minister also noted that in the final four days of the holiday, arrivals grew by 18.7%, reflecting the sector’s sustained expansion.

In a message shared on X, Collado described the results as a collective achievement that reinforces the country’s safety, attractiveness, and capacity to generate jobs and stimulate economic activity.

Tourism remains one of the Dominican Republic’s main economic pillars, with Holy Week standing out as a peak period for travel. The increase in arrivals has a direct impact on hotel occupancy, commerce, and related services, supporting continued growth across the sector.