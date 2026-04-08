Heavy rains flood streets across Greater Santo Domingo and disrupt traffic

Santo Domingo.- Heavy rains early Wednesday caused severe flooding across several streets and avenues in Greater Santo Domingo and the National District, disrupting traffic and affecting homes in multiple communities.

Among the hardest-hit roads were John F. Kennedy Avenue, Duarte Highway, and Núñez de Cáceres Avenue, where accumulated water significantly slowed vehicular movement. In the Los Ríos sector, residents reported flooding in the “La 800” area, with homes impacted and streets left impassable.

Authorities said the downpours are linked to a trough generating unstable weather conditions over much of the country. Officials urged residents to monitor weather bulletins, avoid crossing flooded streets or ravines, and take precautions as rainfall is expected to continue.