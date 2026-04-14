Chamber of Deputies transfers property for INFOTEP tourism school

Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies announced that the Legislator’s Club will be transferred to the General Directorate of National Assets, which will later assign it to the National Institute of Technical and Professional Training (INFOTEP) to establish a tourism training school.

Chamber president Alfredo Pacheco explained that the property, located in Santo Domingo Este and spanning about 9,000 square meters, will be used to develop technical programs focused on the tourism sector, expanding opportunities for young people seeking careers in the industry.

The transfer is supported by executive decrees declaring the property of public utility and forms part of a broader initiative to repurpose state assets for education and workforce development.