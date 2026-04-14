Weather update: COE maintains 18 provinces on yellow alert

Authorities warned that weather conditions remain favorable for more rain, raising the risk of flooding, rising rivers, and other hazards in the affected areas.

The COE urged residents to avoid crossing rivers, streams, and ravines with high water levels, as well as to stay away from recreational water areas in provinces under alert. Additionally, small and medium-sized vessel operators along the Atlantic coast—from Cabo San Rafael to Punta de Manzanillo—are advised to navigate with caution and avoid venturing offshore due to rough seas, while conditions on the Caribbean coast remain normal.