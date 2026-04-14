Raquel Peña assesses flood damage in Bahoruco communities

The visit, carried out at the request of President Luis Abinader, included meetings with residents, farmers, and community leaders to identify urgent needs. Peña toured affected areas, observing damage to homes, roads, and agricultural zones, as well as the impact on local families.

As part of the government’s immediate response, 800 food rations were delivered through the Directorate of Social Assistance and Community Food. Authorities also announced a technical assessment to quantify losses and coordinate further aid, including household goods and roof repairs.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing support and monitoring of the situation, working alongside local authorities and communities to address the effects of the flooding and prepare for potential future rainfall.