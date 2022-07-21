Covid on a downtrend in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The General Director of Epidemiology, Ronald Skewes, said this Wednesday that the outlook for COVID-19 is showing a downward trend, with little recent increase in active cases.

“The situation has improved substantially, the Covid has found a more protected population. The vaccine is having its protective effect,” said the specialist during the weekly meeting with the press.

The doctor expressed that the positivity trend of the last four weeks is decreasing. “We have a couple of weeks where it has stabilized.” The epidemiologist announced that “we have four or five weeks reducing the cases. We are getting closer and closer to a situation of great security.”