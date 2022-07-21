COVID-19 July 21, 2022 | 7:47 am

Covid on a downtrend in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The General Director of Epidemiology, Ronald Skewes, said this Wednesday that the outlook for COVID-19 is showing a downward trend, with little recent increase in active cases.

“The situation has improved substantially, the Covid has found a more protected population. The vaccine is having its protective effect,” said the specialist during the weekly meeting with the press.

The doctor expressed that the positivity trend of the last four weeks is decreasing. “We have a couple of weeks where it has stabilized.” The epidemiologist announced that “we have four or five weeks reducing the cases. We are getting closer and closer to a situation of great security.”
0 0 votes
Article Rating
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Paul Tierney
July 21, 2022 8:00 am

This is fantastic news.

1
Reply
alfredo
July 21, 2022 11:01 am

More people have natural immunity…no need for more vaccines…get plenty of sun, exercise, take vitamin supplements…don’t forget your ivermectine…done

1
Reply
alfredo
July 21, 2022 11:03 am

By the way its been long overdue to take down the covid numbers intro at the beginning …

1
Reply