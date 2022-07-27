Covid numbers fall sharply

Santo Domingo – The Ministry of Public Health reported this Wednesday that 435 people were infected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for a total of 2,638 active cases. In the last hours, 3,542 samples were analyzed.

In its bulletin number 860, the entity recorded 620,439 infections to date and 4,383 deaths. No deaths were reported in this report.

The daily positivity rate stands at 21.96% and for every four weeks, 12.76%.

Regarding hospital occupancy, it continues to decline, with only 3.6% of beds occupied, which is equivalent to 86 of the 2,373 that are available to treat the disease.