Dominican Republic: Zero Covid deaths in 45 days

Santo Domingo.- During the day this Monday, 3,399 samples were processed to detect COVID-19, of which 772 were positive for the disease, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Public Health.

The Public Health information document indicates that in the Dominican Republic there are 2,230 active cases of the coronavirus, with an accumulated positivity of the last four weeks that stands at 12.06%.

The health authorities assure that there were no deaths in the last 24 hours, so the death toll remains at 4,383 for 45 days. The last death was reported on June 18.