New COVID-19 infections continue to decline

The Ministry of Public Health reported this Wednesday 148 new infections of COVID-19, which reflects a downward trend in the infection curve. Likewise, in its bulletin 881, it said that in the last 24 hours, 1,377 cases were processed.

The total number of accumulated disease cases is updated at 635,609, with 629,657 recovered, 4,384 deaths, and 1,568 active cases.

Public Health also reported that hospital occupancy remains stable, with only 97 COVID-19 patients admitted, 19 in Intensive Care, and one on assisted ventilation.

The daily positivity rate is 21.80 percent, and per four weeks, 8.54 percent.

New cases by province

Likewise, Dajabón, Duarte, El Seibo, Espaillat, Independencia, La Romana, La Vega, María Trinidad Sánchez, Puerto Plata, Hermanas Mirabal, San Cristóbal, San Pedro de Macorís, Sánchez Ramírez, Santiago Rodríguez, Monseñor Nouel, San José de Ocoa and an unspecified province registered between one and seven new infections.