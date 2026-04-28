Spain launches regularization process to recognize rights of Dominicans

Santo Domingo.- Spain’s Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, announced that Dominicans living in Spain will benefit from a new regularization process aimed at recognizing their legal rights. Following a meeting with Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, Albares highlighted the contribution of the Dominican community to Spain’s economic and social development, noting that more Dominicans will be included in the initiative in the coming days.

During the meeting, both officials also addressed cooperation on regional issues, including joint efforts to support the stabilization of Haiti. Albares stressed Spain’s commitment to maintaining close collaboration with the Dominican Republic and strengthening bilateral relations.

The Spanish minister reaffirmed his country’s support for Dominican development and emphasized the importance of the shared Spanish language as a bridge for dialogue and peace in a changing global landscape. He also underscored the significance of the upcoming Ibero-American Summit, scheduled for November 4–5 in Madrid, as a key forum for regional cooperation and geopolitical discussion.