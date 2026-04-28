Dominican Army strengthens border oversight through regional tour

Santo Domingo.- Army Commander Jorge Iván Camino Pérez carried out an inspection tour of strategic border areas in the provinces of Independencia, Elías Piña, and Dajabón to reinforce operational oversight and strengthen territorial security.

The visit began in Jimaní with a stop at the El Rodeo Fortress, headquarters of the 14th Infantry Battalion, followed by inspections of several military posts and border checkpoints. Camino Pérez later traveled to Pedro Santana in Elías Piña, where he reviewed security conditions at the bridge over the Artibonito River, a key crossing along the international highway.

The tour continued through military installations in Restauración and Dajabón, including the Libón River bridge, Villa Anacaona detachment, and multiple border outposts. The commander concluded his visit at the Beller Fortress in Dajabón, where he urged troops to maintain vigilance and uphold border security. Army officials said the inspections form part of an ongoing monitoring program focused on protecting national territory and supporting border communities.