DGCINE announces temporary road closures in Samaná for filming

Samaná.- The General Directorate of Cinema (DGCINE) announced temporary road closures in Samaná due to filming activities and advised residents to plan their travel routes in advance.

On Tuesday, April 28, Avenida de la Marina (Malecón) will be closed from Taberna Mediterránea to Hacienda Samaná between 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Another closure is scheduled for Thursday, April 30, on William Johnson Avenue, stretching from the Galera Samaná road in the La Aguada sector to the Marina Avenue roundabout during the same hours.

DGCINE explained that the restrictions are part of logistics for an audiovisual production taking place in the area and encouraged drivers and pedestrians to take precautions and use alternate routes.