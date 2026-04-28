Government prioritizes beach and coastal space restoration, says Collado

Speaking during the inauguration of the new Sosúa Beach Vendors Plaza, Collado explained that the initiative, promoted alongside President Luis Abinader, aims to provide better conditions for both residents and visitors while enhancing the national tourism offering.

He also highlighted the social impact of these projects, noting that improvements go beyond infrastructure by creating opportunities for local vendors and traditional beach workers to benefit directly. According to Collado, the strategy seeks to ensure tourism growth reaches wider sectors of society and contributes to the country’s strong tourism performance.