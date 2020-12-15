Agencies upbeat to meet demand for Dominican cocoa

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is preparing to meet the challenges of the international markets and supply the demand for organic cocoa, and works to improve the productive infrastructures that guarantee the bean’s quality and safety.

In a statement the Agriculture Ministry said the improvements include obtaining certifications that endorse the marketing and allow entry to more markets. “It creates sustainable and attractive agriculture for the producer and the country, with plantations that provide sustainable production and protects the environment.”

It adds that last Nov. President Luis Abinader declared cocoa production of “high interest to the Government” so the Agriculture and the Agricultural Bank provided more than 800 million pesos to promote production and work hand in hand with producers and the industry.