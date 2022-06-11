Dominican Republic and USA agree to cooperation on labor matters

LOS ANGELES.- The Dominican Republic and the United States today announced the formation of a technical working group to strengthen capacities to enforce Dominican labor laws in the sugar sector.

The group will consist of representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Labor, and Commerce of both countries, with the participation of other government agencies as necessary.

This joint work considers commitments already assumed by both countries to apply labor laws under DR-CAFTA and according to international standards on the matter to improve the conditions of workers.

The Dominican ambassador to the United States, Sonia Guzmán, informed that this group is one more tool in the joint work with the United States and that it is part of President Abinader’s agenda in favor of the Dominican agricultural sector and its workers.