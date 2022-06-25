Dominican Republic to host annual Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association Conference

On October 11, the Dominican Republic will host the 28th annual Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) conference in Santo Domingo, which will include, among many others, 60 top cruise executives.

After making the announcement, President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, highlighted the importance of the event, which constitutes the largest cruise conference and trade show in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America.

The conference “will showcase the products and services the Dominican Republic offers to the cruise industry, which has grown significantly over the years,” tourism officials said. In all, 83,000 cruise passengers visited the destination in May 2022 on 10 cruise lines, 19 cruise ships, and 13 ferries.

From July 2021 to May 2022, 755,000 cruise passengers visited the country on more than 50 cruise lines.

The president of the FCCA, Adam Ceserano, highlighted the success obtained by the Dominican Republic in the tourism recovery, including the cruise industry. “With the support of the country, we will return to the splendor we had before the pandemic,” said the president of the FCCA.

“Cruise tourism has a direct impact on the country’s economy, creating over 4,000 direct and 10,000 indirect jobs,” said the Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism David Collado.