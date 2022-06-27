Top official explains power cuts: we’re on it

Santo Domingo.- While the electricity distribution companies (Edes) produced blackouts this weekend due to transitory failures in generation plants, the Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, explained that the Government is working to definitively solve the electrical problem. and ensure service stability.

During this weekend, homes in various sectors of the country have suffered blackouts due to “transient failure of generation plants” as announced by the Edes on their social networks.

Since the afternoon of last Saturday, power cuts have been effective for 15 minutes and up to hours in some homes and in the lighting system of public roads, including some traffic lights.

Almonte stressed that “for the first time the Dominican Republic will have a stable electrical system with a cold reserve capable of withstanding several plants going out for maintenance without the country turning off,” after the contracting of 2,000 megawatts of energy that will be installed between 2022 and 2026.